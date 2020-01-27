ICYMI: Here's what you missed on Sunday's "Face the Nation", January 26, 2020

Why his defense matters: The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. service members have been treated for concussion symptoms and traumatic brain injuries suffered in the Iranian missile attack on an airbase in Iraq on January 8. The day after the attack, the president said in an address to the nation that no Americans were harmed. The Pentagon admitted on January 16 that 11 U.S. service members were being treated for concussion symptoms and screened for traumatic brain injuries.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump dismissed the head injuries, saying they weren't "very serious." Several veterans' groups have criticized Mr. Trump for his comments and called on him to apologize. "I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things," Mr. Trump said. "I don't consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I've seen."

On "Face the Nation," Cotton instead pointed to progress in how the military treats traumatic brain injuries as a means to defend the president's comments that have since drawn ire by the national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who says they expect an apology form the commander-in-chief for his "misguided remarks." It shows the lengths some Republicans closest to Trump are willing to go to protect the White House.