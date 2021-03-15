ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

An in-depth look at coronavirus variants; Prosecutor Kim Gardner's fight to reform the St. Louis justice system; The story of New Orleans' St. Augustine High School Marching Band.

3/14/2021: Variants, The Prosecutor, Best Band in the Land
3/14/2021: Variants, The Prosecutor, Best Ban... 43:24

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

The coronavirus variants experts are most concerned about

An in-depth look at coronavirus variants 13:37

Prosecutor Kim Gardner's fight to reform the St. Louis justice system

Kim Gardner: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:21

New Orleans' St. Augustine High School Marching Band, the self-proclaimed "Best Band in the Land"

The "Best Band in the Land" 13:22

Inside 60 Minutes' first report on COVID-19

Inside 60-Minutes' first COVID-19 report 04:58

Marking ten years since the 2011 Japan earthquake

From the 60 Minutes Archive: Catastrophe 14:15

Convalescent plasma research featured on 60 Minutes shows promise in new scientific study

Treating COVID-19 with plasma therapy 13:26

An update on the SolarWinds hack and data breach

An update on the SolarWinds hack and data bre... 00:48

Health care workers facing a mental health crisis

Mental health toll on frontline workers 05:41

