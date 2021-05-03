ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the threat posed by China; America's microchip problem; And, early pandemic spotters at the center of Michael Lewis' new book, "The Premonition."

5/2: 60 Minutes
5/2: 60 Minutes 43:17

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the threat posed by China

Antony Blinken: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:28

Chip shortage highlights U.S. dependence on fragile supply chain

America's microchip problem 13:14

Doctors, scientists who warned officials about oncoming pandemic focus of new Michael Lewis book

Inside Michael Lewis' new book 13:25

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Antony Blinken on challenges with China 05:34

Author Michael Lewis on optimism, luck, and the high school baseball game that still haunts him

Rapid fire questions with Michael Lewis 01:11

Some states incentivizing COVID-19 vaccinations

States incentivizing COVID vaccinations 00:56


© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.