Some states incentivizing COVID-19 vaccinations

The COVID vaccination rollout has begun to slow down.

Some states are now offering incentives for people to roll up their sleeves. West Virginia's Governor Jim Justice, like great aunt Martha at graduation time, is offering $100 savings bonds for young people. Connecticut's Ned Lamont has enlisted restaurants to offer a free drink to the newly-vaccinated.

Good for the governors, if it works.

But it gives one pause to think people avoid a shot that could save their lives until offered a free Margarita with Moderna, a Gin Fizz with Pfizer or a shot of J&B to chase J&J, then they get the point.