Some states incentivizing COVID-19 vaccinations

A handful of U.S. states are now offering incentives, including savings bonds and free drinks, for people to roll up their sleeves.

States incentivizing COVID vaccinations
States incentivizing COVID vaccinations 00:56

The COVID vaccination rollout has begun to slow down.

Some states are now offering incentives for people to roll up their sleeves. West Virginia's Governor Jim Justice, like great aunt Martha at graduation time, is offering $100 savings bonds for young people. Connecticut's Ned Lamont has enlisted restaurants to offer a free drink to the newly-vaccinated.

Good for the governors, if it works.

But it gives one pause to think people avoid a shot that could save their lives until offered a free Margarita with Moderna, a Gin Fizz with Pfizer or a shot of J&B to chase J&J, then they get the point.

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Lesley Stahl
    Lesley Stahl

    One of America's most recognized and experienced broadcast journalists, Lesley Stahl has been a 60 Minutes correspondent since 1991.