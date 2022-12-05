Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

12/4/2022: The French President, Return to Gorongosa, The South Dakota Kid
12/4/2022: The French President, Return to Gorongosa, The South Dakota Kid 43:17

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

French President Emmanuel Macron on the war in Ukraine and France's relationship with the U.S.

Emmanuel Macron: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:47

Restoring Gorongosa National Park after decades of war

Rebuilding and repopulating Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park | 60 Minutes 13:16

Shane Van Boening and the changing world of professional pool

World Number 1 Pool Player Shane Van Boening: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:16

In Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park, not just the animals are thriving

In Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, not just the animals are thriving | 60 Minutes 06:14

Macron on war crimes, Taiwan, and Putin's ambitions

Macron: Putin should be investigated for war crimes | 60 Minutes 02:48

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for more respect on social media

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for more respect on social media | 60 Minutes 01:20

First published on December 5, 2022 / 10:44 AM

