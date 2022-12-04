French President Emmanuel Macron calls for more respect on social media

One surprising thing we learned this past week about President Macron is how troubled he is by how intolerance, hate speech, and cancel culture are amplified on social media on both sides of the Atlantic.

Emotion is always stronger than argumentation. And negative emotion is stronger than positive emotion. So on a lot of these social platform, negative emotions, feelings are the one to triumph," Macron said. "And during the past few years, we had such a resurgence of violence, hatred speeches, and a sort of inability of our own societies to live together."

"And this is why we need a new process of civilization for our social networks," Macron continued, "and we have to restore precisely what a democratic and respectful conversation means, exchanging opinions and ideas. Sometimes we agree, sometimes to disagree."