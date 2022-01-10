ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
The Great Resignation: Why more Americans are quitting their jobs than ever before
Bridging America's political divide with conversations, "One Small Step" at a time
Inside the mind of an NFL kicker
Love, loss, and life; the StoryCorps session Jason Reynolds never forgot
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.