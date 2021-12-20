ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Stories and science from the devastating December 10-11 tornado outbreak
60 Minutes investigates: Americans fighting for access to sewage disposal
Comedian Trevor Noah on humor and belonging
Behind the scenes with Trevor Noah
Brighter days ahead
