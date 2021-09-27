ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Taking the fight to the night against California's wildfires with new helicopters; Liz Cheney on being a Republican while opposing Donald Trump; and Alexey Molchanov on diving more than 39 stories deep while holding his breath for four and a half minutes.

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

"It's a war": California turns to new, high-tech helicopters to battle wildfires

California's newest firefighting tool 13:17

Liz Cheney: The 60 Minutes Interview

Liz Cheney: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:43

Alexey Molchanov on diving more than 39 stories deep while holding his breath for four and a half minutes

60 Minutes speaks to the king of free diving 13:17

Liz Cheney tells 60 Minutes "I was wrong" on same-sex marriage

Liz Cheney now supports same-sex marriage 02:01

Watch free diving star Alexey Molchanov capture a world record

Alexey Molchanov’s world record dive 05:48

60 Minutes begins its return to normalcy

60 Minutes begins its return to normalcy 00:56


