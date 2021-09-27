Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Taking the fight to the night against California's wildfires with new helicopters; Liz Cheney on being a Republican while opposing Donald Trump; and Alexey Molchanov on diving more than 39 stories deep while holding his breath for four and a half minutes.
