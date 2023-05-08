ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
From stakeouts to warrants: How federal investigators found more than 100 children cleaning slaughterhouses
Companies develop lithium extraction for batteries in California as U.S. auto industry goes electric
Frontline war photographer James Nachtwey: Capturing conflict, heroism, history
The photographer who helped inspire Anderson Cooper to become a journalist
