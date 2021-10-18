Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Robert Gates on Afghanistan, his disagreements with President Biden and polarization in the U.S.; Riding along on the Green River Drift, the longest-running cattle drive left in America; Inside the English pub's comeback from COVID.
