Breathtaking sights and sounds from Wyoming's Green River Drift

It is 4 a.m. and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker is preparing for a horseback ride on Wyoming's Green River Drift, the longest running cattle drive in the United States.

Whitaker is saddled up to join Brittany Heseltine a 29-year-old range rider. Her job is to guide and watch over roughly 600 cattle in mountain pastures during their summer grazing. It is her third summer on the drift.

The job lasts about five months and can be grueling. While on the remote range, Heseltine lives in a small, isolated trailer without running water and cell service.

"It's just absolutely amazing to be out here alone in nature with all the wildlife," Hazeltine told Whitaker. "And I get to work my dogs and drive my horses every day. And, of course, the cattle. It's something that really soothes my soul and it really speaks to me, I guess. It's really difficult to explain, but I love it."

Whitaker and 60 Minutes joined Heseltine for a one-and-a-half-mile trek that lasted close to three hours before the herd stopped for a bovine siesta.

The video above was produced by Sarah Shafer Prediger and Keith Zubrow. It was edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.