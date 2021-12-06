ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Live

"I am not a traitor": Reality Winner explains why she leaked a classified document

Reality Winner: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:48

The rollback of free market policies in China

Xi Jinping’s capitalism rollback in China 13:19

Go inside Gucci with creative director Alessandro Michele

60 Minutes speaks with ex-NSA contractor Reality Winner about leaking documents to the press

Reality Winner says she believed public was l... 02:54

Reality Winner and the debate over the Espionage Act

The debate over the Espionage Act 06:39

Why Gucci models carried fake heads down the runway

Gucci's viral look 01:44


