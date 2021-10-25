ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

A former Saudi official's warning about MBS; The Colorado River Basin, ravaged by drought, plans for a drier future; And, Michael Keaton on his career, the characters he's played and suiting back up as Batman.

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Former Saudi official says MBS wants him dead because of what he knows

Southwest states facing tough choices about water as Colorado River diminishes

Michael Keaton on his career from "Batman" to "Birdman" to everyman

Exiled former Saudi official Saad Aljabri: MBS has a "Tiger Squad" of henchmen

Michael Keaton talks "The Godfather," his prized possessions and a possible TV cameo

The legal war in "prince v. spy"

