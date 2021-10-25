ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
A former Saudi official's warning about MBS; The Colorado River Basin, ravaged by drought, plans for a drier future; And, Michael Keaton on his career, the characters he's played and suiting back up as Batman.
Former Saudi official says MBS wants him dead because of what he knows
Southwest states facing tough choices about water as Colorado River diminishes
Michael Keaton on his career from "Batman" to "Birdman" to everyman
Exiled former Saudi official Saad Aljabri: MBS has a "Tiger Squad" of henchmen
