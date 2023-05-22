ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Weapons contractors hitting Department of Defense with inflated prices for planes, submarines, missiles
How con artists use AI, apps, social engineering to target parents, grandparents for theft
Art world giant Jeff Koons explains how his seemingly simple art is actually very complicated to make
What it sounds like to be targeted by the grandparent scam
Acclaimed American artist Jeff Koons explains a few of his most popular works
