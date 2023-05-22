Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Weapons contractors hitting Department of Defense with inflated prices for planes, submarines, missiles

Military contract price gouging: Defense contractors overcharge Pentagon | 60 Minutes 13:25

How con artists use AI, apps, social engineering to target parents, grandparents for theft

Cyber scammers target parents, grandparents for digital theft | 60 Minutes 13:30

Art world giant Jeff Koons explains how his seemingly simple art is actually very complicated to make

Jeff Koons: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:25

What it sounds like to be targeted by the grandparent scam

What it sounds like to be targeted by the grandparent scam | 60 Minutes 03:16

Acclaimed American artist Jeff Koons explains a few of his most popular works

Jeff Koons explains some of his most famous works | 60 Minutes 04:02

