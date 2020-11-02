ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Ohio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

11/1/2020: Ask Ohio, Arizona Counts, The First Outbreak
11/1/2020: Ask Ohio, Arizona Counts, The Firs... 43:09

How will Ohio vote in 2020?

Ohio voters on who they're backing in 2020

Arizona under the microscope as state becomes battleground for Biden and Trump

Arizona's transition to a swing state

Lack of readiness, questionable federal inspection helped fuel first U.S. COVID-19 outbreak

Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

Will Ohio's 18 electoral votes swing red or blue?

What drives Ohio voters?

Where today's GOP fits into Arizona's Republican past

Today's GOP and Arizona's Republican past


