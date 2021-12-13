ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Shooting at Houston-area vigil kills at least one, wounds 13

Jan. 6 panel spells out Meadows' efforts to help Trump flip election

Thousands told to seal themselves indoors as volcano spews toxic gas

New telescope will enable scientists to look back in time

First Omicron death confirmed in U.K. as PM warns of "tidal wave" of infection

Couple survives tornado with 7-year-old grandson: "He was so scared"

Putin says USSR collapse forced him to work as taxi driver

Live Updates: Tornado outbreak death toll in Kentucky rises to 64

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

Reality Winner and the debate over the Espionage Act

Reality Winner and the debate over the Espionage Act

Inside Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On