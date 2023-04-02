Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene: From the far-right fringe to the Republican Party's front row

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:43

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas won't call immigration at southern border a crisis

Homeland Security head responds to challenges of illegal immigration at border | 60 Minutes 12:57

Molten rock still scorching under lava field months after volcanic eruption in Iceland

Volcanic eruptions in Iceland lead scientists to startling discoveries | 60 Minutes 13:20

"Ukraine is not the 51st state:" Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes U.S. support for the war

"Ukraine is not the 51st state:" Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes U.S. support for the war 02:54

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border 05:51

First published on April 3, 2023

