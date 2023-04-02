ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene: From the far-right fringe to the Republican Party's front row
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas won't call immigration at southern border a crisis
Molten rock still scorching under lava field months after volcanic eruption in Iceland
"Ukraine is not the 51st state:" Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes U.S. support for the war
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.