ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Police using facial recognition amidst claims of wrongful arrests; Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs; And, Rafael Nadal offers 60 Minutes a glimpse into his life.

5/16/2021: Facial Recognition, UAP, Rafa 43:17

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Police departments adopting facial recognition tech amid allegations of wrongful arrests

Police using facial recognition 13:25

UFOs regularly spotted in restricted U.S. airspace, report on the phenomena due next month

Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs 13:48

Rafael Nadal on his island home, his rivalry with Roger Federer, and his family

Rafael Nadal: The 2019 60 Minutes interview 13:29

Navy pilots recall "unsettling" 2004 UAP sighting

Navy pilots discuss 2004 encounter with UAP 06:45

Rafael Nadal still really likes playing tennis

Nadal still really likes playing tennis 04:56

Dionne Warwick on her Twitter fame, tour plans and collaborating with artists like Chance the Rapper

Dionne Warwick on why she joined Twitter 03:36


