ICE officer indicted with felony in Texas after allegedly hitting man with vehicle

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was indicted on a felony for allegedly hitting a man with a vehicle earlier this month, a Texas district attorney announced Friday.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said ICE Officer Mario Alberto Morales was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Teare said if convicted, the punishment would be a prison sentence lasting between two and 20 years.

Cesar Espinosa of FIEL speaks during a news conference about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement action that left Miguel Parra Hernandez with a broken leg. Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

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