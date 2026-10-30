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ICE officer indicted with felony in Texas after allegedly hitting man with vehicle

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Alex Sundby
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Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
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A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was indicted on a felony for allegedly hitting a man with a vehicle earlier this month, a Texas district attorney announced Friday.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said ICE Officer Mario Alberto Morales was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Teare said if convicted, the punishment would be a prison sentence lasting between two and 20 years.

Cesar Espinosa of FIEL speaks during a news conference about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement action that left Miguel Parra Hernandez with a broken leg.
Cesar Espinosa of FIEL speaks during a news conference about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement action that left Miguel Parra Hernandez with a broken leg. Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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