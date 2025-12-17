FDA announces recall of nondairy ice cream because it may contain "small stones"

A New York-based food company is voluntarily recalling nondairy ice cream sold nationwide because it may contain foreign materials, including "small stones," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, announced Monday, affects pints of So Delicious Dairy Free's Salted Caramel Cluster ice cream with best by dates of Aug. 8, 2027. The FDA said small stones and other hard objects could be embedded in the cashew pieces in the ice cream. The government agency advises people who purchased the ice cream not to consume it.

So Delicious, which sells a variety of nondairy food and beverage items, is owned by Danone U.S., which issued the voluntary recall. Other brands owned by Danone include Activia and Dannon.

The recall affects So Delicious Dairy Free's Salted Caramel Cluster ice cream with best by dates of Aug. 8, 2027. Courtesy of the FDA

No other products or ice cream flavors sold by So Delicious are impacted, according to the FDA. The agency said that the company is "swiftly working with retail partners to remove the potentially impacted product from shelves."

Customers who purchased the product can contact So Delicious Dairy Free for refunds at 1-833-367-8975.

Product details