"I just killed my wife": Mass. man admits baseball bat beating death, cops say

LYNN, Mass. -- Authorities say a Massachusetts man charged with using a metal baseball bat to beat his wife to death called relatives to report the crime.

Miguel Castillo was held without bail at his arraignment Monday after a not guilty plea to a murder charge was entered on his behalf.

Police making a well-being check on the couple's Lynn apartment just before 5 a.m. Monday found 47-year-old Luz Yanina Acevedo-Gomez dead. Police went to the apartment after getting a call from his brother, who apparently told them Miguel Castillo had confessed and wanted to turn himself in, reports CBS Boston.

When police arrived, they say Castillo held out his wrists and said "go ahead, take me, I just killed my wife." According to court documents, police found a black metal baseball bat in the apartment that was covered in blood.

The couple had lived at the Chase St. apartment building for about nine months, the station reports.

A resident of the building told CBS Boston that he frequently heard loud arguments.

"I would hear banging or whatever or yelling and look down hallway and I'd see them so it seemed like volatile relationship that was unfortunately going to end the way that it did," Jon Nameika told reporters.

Another neighbor said they heard screams overnight, then they suddenly stopped.

Last year, police were called to the same Chase St. building after a man was beaten and raped in his apartment, CBS Boston reported.

Castillo's court-appointed attorney did not comment on the charges but said the defense investigation has just begun.