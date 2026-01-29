Watch CBS News
Hyundai recalls nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs over faulty air bag

Mary Cunningham
Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs due to an issue with the vehicles' third-row air bags that could prevent them from deploying properly during a crash.

The recall affects certain Palisades with model years 2020 to 2025, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said the SUVs do not meet federal safety standards because of the issue with their side-curtain air bags.

Hyundai announced the recall after conducting compliance tests in December 2025 that revealed issues with the air bags.

A remedy is being developed but has yet to be announced, NHTSA said. The automaker will reimburse owners of affected vehicles for any out-of-pocket costs to fix the recall issue.

Hyundai is mailing notification letters to affected customers by March 23, 2026. The automaker's recall number is 292. 

