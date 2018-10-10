Shelters open as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Gulf Coast

Shelters have opened across several states as Hurricane Michael -- a "potentially catastrophic" Category 4 storm -- closes in on the Florida Panhandle with top sustained winds of 145 mph.

More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast have been warned to clear out. The hurricane's leading edge began lashing the white-sand shoreline with tropical storm-force winds, rain and rising seas before daybreak Wednesday.

"The time to evacuate has come and gone ... SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY," Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted Wednesday morning, while the sheriff in Panama City's Bay County issued a shelter-in-place order before dawn.

Michael is so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over central Georgia early Thursday.

Here is a list of some of the shelters that have opened in Florida, Georgia and Alabama as Michael bears down on the Southeast U.S., according to CBS affiliate WCTV and other CBS-affiliated stations:

Shelters in Florida

Gadsden County

Gadsden County High School

Open at noon Tuesday

General Population and Special Needs

27001 Blue Star Highway

Havana, FL 32333

West Gadsden Middle School

Open at noon Tuesday

200 Providence Road

Greensboro, FL 32351

Havana Magnet School

Open at noon Tuesday

1210 Kemp Road

Havana, FL 32333

Leon County

Chiles High School

Open at noon Tuesday

7200 Lawton Chiles Lane

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Pet-friendly shelter

Godby High School

Open at noon Tuesday

1717 W Tharpe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Lincoln High School

Open at noon Tuesday

3838 Trojan Trail

Tallahassee, FL 32311

Sail High School

Open at noon Tuesday

2006 Jackson Bluff Road

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Fort Braden Elementary School

Open at noon Tuesday

15100 Blountstown Highway

Tallahassee, FL 32310

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

2015 Lake Bradford Road

Tallahassee, FL 32310

Leon High School

Open at 6 p.m. Tuesday

550 E Tennessee Street

Tallahassee, FL 32310

Florida State University School

Open at 12 p.m. Tuesday

3000 School House Road

Tallahassee, FL 32311

Special needs shelter

Wakulla County



No shelters open

Taylor County

Taylor County Elementary

Open at 2 p.m. Tuesday

1600 E Green Street

Perry, FL 32347

Jefferson County

Jefferson Somerset School

Open at 12 p.m. Tuesday

50 David Road

Monticello, FL 32344

Okaloosa County



Davidson Middle School is closed to general population evacuees, CBS affiliate WKRG reports. All general evacuees are asked to seek shelter at Raider Arena on Northwest Florida State College's campus.

Special Needs Evacuees are asked to go to Davidson Middle School.

Escambia County

Molino Elementary School is open and is a pet-friendly shelter

Pensacola Bay Center is open for the general population and those with special needs

Shelters in Georgia

Lowndes County

Park Avenue United Methodist Church

Open at 7 p.m. Tuesday

100 E Park Avenue

Valdosta, GA 31602

Thomas County

First Baptist Church Thomasville

Check-in from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday

210 N Broad Street

Thomasville, GA 31792

Effingham County

CBS affiliate WTOC reports that four shelters will open in Effingham County at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. People are asked to bring their own bedding, toiletries, food and water.

Sandhill Baptist Church: 1936 Sand Hill Rd, Guyton, GA 31312

Springfield United Methodist Church: 210 Cleveland St, Springfield, GA 31329

Elam Egypt Baptist Church: 184 5th St S, Guyton, GA 31312

Liberty Christian Fellowship: 302 Church St, Guyton, GA 31312

Macon-Bibb County

South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216

The shelter opened Tuesday around 6 p.m., CBS affiliate WMAZ reports. It cannot take animals. Pets can be housed at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare on Fulton Mill Road.

Shelters in Alabama

Baldwin County

Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL 36567

The American Red Cross will operate the shelter.