Shelters open as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Gulf Coast

Shelters have opened across several states as Hurricane Michael -- a "potentially catastrophic" Category 4 storm -- closes in on the Florida Panhandle with top sustained winds of 145 mph.
More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast have been warned to clear out. The hurricane's leading edge began lashing the white-sand shoreline with tropical storm-force winds, rain and rising seas before daybreak Wednesday.
"The time to evacuate has come and gone ... SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY," Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted Wednesday morning, while the sheriff in Panama City's Bay County issued a shelter-in-place order before dawn.
Michael is so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over central Georgia early Thursday.
Here is a list of some of the shelters that have opened in Florida, Georgia and Alabama as Michael bears down on the Southeast U.S., according to CBS affiliate WCTV and other CBS-affiliated stations:
Shelters in Florida
Gadsden County
Gadsden County High School
Open at noon Tuesday
General Population and Special Needs
27001 Blue Star Highway
Havana, FL 32333
West Gadsden Middle School
Open at noon Tuesday
200 Providence Road
Greensboro, FL 32351
Havana Magnet School
Open at noon Tuesday
1210 Kemp Road
Havana, FL 32333
Leon County
Chiles High School
Open at noon Tuesday
7200 Lawton Chiles Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Pet-friendly shelter
Godby High School
Open at noon Tuesday
1717 W Tharpe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Lincoln High School
Open at noon Tuesday
3838 Trojan Trail
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Sail High School
Open at noon Tuesday
2006 Jackson Bluff Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Fort Braden Elementary School
Open at noon Tuesday
15100 Blountstown Highway
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2015 Lake Bradford Road
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Leon High School
Open at 6 p.m. Tuesday
550 E Tennessee Street
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Florida State University School
Open at 12 p.m. Tuesday
3000 School House Road
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Special needs shelter
Wakulla County
No shelters open
Taylor County
Taylor County Elementary
Open at 2 p.m. Tuesday
1600 E Green Street
Perry, FL 32347
Jefferson County
Jefferson Somerset School
Open at 12 p.m. Tuesday
50 David Road
Monticello, FL 32344
Okaloosa County
Davidson Middle School is closed to general population evacuees, CBS affiliate WKRG reports. All general evacuees are asked to seek shelter at Raider Arena on Northwest Florida State College's campus.
Special Needs Evacuees are asked to go to Davidson Middle School.
Escambia County
- Molino Elementary School is open and is a pet-friendly shelter
- Pensacola Bay Center is open for the general population and those with special needs
Shelters in Georgia
Lowndes County
Park Avenue United Methodist Church
Open at 7 p.m. Tuesday
100 E Park Avenue
Valdosta, GA 31602
Thomas County
First Baptist Church Thomasville
Check-in from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday
210 N Broad Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
Effingham County
CBS affiliate WTOC reports that four shelters will open in Effingham County at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. People are asked to bring their own bedding, toiletries, food and water.
- Sandhill Baptist Church: 1936 Sand Hill Rd, Guyton, GA 31312
- Springfield United Methodist Church: 210 Cleveland St, Springfield, GA 31329
- Elam Egypt Baptist Church: 184 5th St S, Guyton, GA 31312
- Liberty Christian Fellowship: 302 Church St, Guyton, GA 31312
Macon-Bibb County
South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216
The shelter opened Tuesday around 6 p.m., CBS affiliate WMAZ reports. It cannot take animals. Pets can be housed at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare on Fulton Mill Road.
Shelters in Alabama
Baldwin County
Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL 36567
The American Red Cross will operate the shelter.