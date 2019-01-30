Human trafficking of girls in particular "on the rise," United Nations warns

Foreign women are seen in a karaoke bar in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat during a police raid as part of a campaign against prostitution and human trafficking involving women and minors, Nov. 9, 2018. Getty

United Nations -- A new U.N. report warns "the number of human trafficking victims is on the rise" as criminal gangs and terror groups prey increasingly on women and children to make money and bolster their numbers. The 90-page Global Trafficking in Persons report says that while countries across the globe are having greater success at finding and reporting victims of trafficking, and apprehending traffickers, the number of children victimized by the crime is rising.

The report states that children, who account for 30 percent of all trafficking victims, include "far more" girls than boys, with sexual exploitation seen as the main motivation for the trafficking, accounting for about 59 percent.

"The vast majority of detected victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation and 35 percent of those trafficked for forced labor are female," Yury Fedotov, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) wrote in the report, adding that trafficking cases overall have hit a 13-year high.

The report, published by the UNODC earlier this month, was presented at a panel discussion at U.N. Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

"In terms of transnational trafficking, North America is a destination for significant flows from countries in Central America and the Caribbean… mainly directed to the United States and Mexico," the report says.

The report also found that trafficking specifically involving victims moved over vast distances often "originates in East Asia and is mainly directed to the United States."

"Child soldiers, forced labor, sexual slavery -- human trafficking has taken on horrific dimensions as armed groups and terrorists use it to spread fear and gain victims to offer as incentives to recruit new fighters," Fedotov said during the U.N. panel discussion.

With regard to the origin of trafficking flows, victims from Central America and the Caribbean have been found in or repatriated from 27 countries, including during the three year period between 2014 and 2017, when "victims from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras were detected in or repatriated from North America (mainly the United States and Mexico."

The issue has also been highlighted by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), which produced a report evaluating domestic victims of human trafficking, and a documentary, entitled "Sex + Money" was released, intended to raise awareness of human trafficking within the U.S. The film focuses on how children are groomed by traffickers and asserts that "sexual exploitation of children has become the nation's fastest-growing form of organized crime."

President Trump has repeatedly pointed to the crime of human trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border to bolster his demand for a wall or fence along the frontier. Mr. Trump has long suggested that Mexico would pay for such a barrier, but a standoff between the White House and congress over funding for the construction project led to the recent partial government shutdown.

"Victims can be in restaurants, fisheries, brothels, farms and homes," Rani Hong said, recounting his experience as a victim. He was taken from his home in India at the age of seven and eventually sold for illegal adoption in Canada and later the United States.

Why the U.N. compiled the report

The U.N. report is based on data gathered from 155 nations and provides an overview of trafficking patterns, legal steps taken in response, and country-specific information on reported cases of trafficking in persons, victims, and prosecutions.

Just over two years ago, the U.N. Security Council "requested the Secretary-General to take steps to improve the collection of data, monitoring and analysis of trafficking in persons in the context of armed conflict."

The UNODC's Fedotov said the need for urgent action was brought to international attention by the office's Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, Nadia Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The award to Murad, and to Dr. Denis Mukwege, was for their work to end sexual violence as a weapon of war -- work which was highlighted in interviews with "60 Minutes."

Murad, a member of the Muslim minority Yazidi sect, was forced into slavery and raped by ISIS terrorists after her village in Iraq was destroyed and family members killed.

Simone Monasebian, Director of the New York office of UNODC, told diplomats, "a lot has been done on human trafficking, but we still have a long way to go."