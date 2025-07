Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died, World Wrestling Entertainment said in a statement posted on social media. He was 71.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the post says. "One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.