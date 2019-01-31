Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds call an "official truce" on long-running "feud"

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman may have fought some serious battles as superheroes on the big screen, but their most famous "fight" may just be with each other. Until now.

The actors, who play Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine, have been engaged in a longstanding "feud" for years, hilariously trading witty comments on social media to fans' delight. But they called a truce on Thursday -- and helped advertise each other's companies.

In December, Reynolds posted a photo with Jackman and fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal, in which Reynolds was the only person wearing a Christmas sweater.

"These a**holes told me it was a sweater party," said the actor in a tweet.

Reynolds has had his laughs as well. In March of 2017, Jackman tweeted an image smiling with fans of his film "Logan" in Beijing, China. His "nemesis" Reynolds jokingly fired back "Pretty sure those are protesters."

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

Reynolds and Jackman seem to have called a truce on their teasing Thursday with claims that they will create advertisements for one anothers' companies, Aviation Gin and Laughing Man Coffee, respectively.

"Official truce! I'm going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin," wrote Jackman on Twitter. "And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return." Reynolds posted the same black and white image with a tweet saying "Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can't wait!"

Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return. pic.twitter.com/5org88yNgL — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 31, 2019

While their internet feud seems to be over, it turns out the pair have been friends all along.

"I love Hugh Jackman, I think he's one of the kindest, nicest people on the planet," Reynolds said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2018,"He's the sweetest man you'll ever meet and, at the same time, I'm kind of upset that he's hung up the claws for Wolverine. I feel like I missed my window to have Deadpool and Wolverine working together."

Reynolds has made public his hope to work on a superhero flick with his pal, but after nearly two decades portraying Wolverine, Jackman said he was hanging up his claws with the 2017 "Logan." While they may never get a chance to fight against eachother, or side-by-side, as their hero alter-egos, fans are waiting to see if they will get back to their old online antics once their "truce" is over.