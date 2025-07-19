Huckabee visits Christian church in West Bank that was target of arson attack

Latest on U.S. man killed in West Bank

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday visited a Christian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and urged accountability for an attack on an ancient church, which residents have blamed on Israeli settlers.

In early July, the village of Taybeh was hit by an arson attack in the area of the ruins of the Byzantine-era Church of Saint George, which dates back to the fifth century.

Residents blamed settlers for the fire, which comes as violence soars in the West Bank and last week saw an American-Palestinian man killed near Ramallah.

Israel has so far not responded to CBS News' requests for information about the incident.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, center, and the Palestinian mayor of the village of Taybeh, Suleiman Khourieh (left), tour the fifth-century Church of Saint George in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2025. The church was targeted by an arson attack earlier this month. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and staunch advocate for Israel, said his trip to Taybeh aimed to "express solidarity with the people who just want to live their lives in peace, to be able to go to their own land, to be able to go to their place of worship."



"It doesn't matter whether it's a mosque, a church, a synagogue," he told reporters.

"It's unacceptable to commit an act of sacrilege by desecrating a place that is supposed to be a place of worship."

"We will certainly insist that those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh or anywhere be found, be prosecuted, not just reprimanded. That's not enough," he said.

"People need to pay a price for doing something that destroys that which belongs not just to other people, but that which belongs to God."

In the villages and communities around Taybeh, Palestinian authorities reported that settlers had killed three people and damaged or destroyed multiple water sources in the past two weeks alone.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and violence has surged in the territory since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

Huckabee, who has for years been an outspoken supporter of Jewish settlement in the Palestinian territories, on Tuesday demanded an aggressive investigation and consequences after settlers beat to death a Palestinian-American in the West Bank.

It was a sign of rare public pressure against U.S. ally Israel by the Trump's administration.

