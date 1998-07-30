Hrudey Retires After 15 Years

Goalie Kelly Hrudey, who spent the past two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, retired Thursday after 15 years in the NHL.
Hrudey, who was a backup last season to Mike Vernon, had been pondering his retirement for awhile.
"I have no feelings of sadness," he said. "I just cannot believe the opportunity I've had."
Hrudey, 37, signed with the Sharks as an unrestricted free agent in 1996, and compiled a 20-40-7 record with a 3.03 goals-against average.
Drafted by the Islanders in 1980, Hrudey came into the NHL in the 1983-84 season and spent six years in New York.
He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings late in the 1988-89 season, and helped the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1993. He was chosen team MVP in 1991-92 and 1994-95.
Overall, Hrudey has played in 677 career games with a 271-265-88 record, 16 shutouts and a 3.43 GAA. His 271 victories put him 24th on the NHL's all-time win list.
Hrudey has played in 85 Stanley Cup playoff games, with a 36-46 record.
