How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: Live stream, TV, start time, odds

NBA All-Star Weekend is underway in Los Angeles and one of the most exciting events takes place Saturday night: the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Some of the world's highest flying athletes will take the court to win over five judges and the crowd at the Staples Center.

The players in the 33rd annual dunk contest include: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., who's considered the favorite to come in first place.

The players will need to impress Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Lisa Leslie, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg and DJ Khaled.

The dunk contest will be the final event of the All-Star festivities on Saturday. It follows the Skills Competition and the 3-Point Contest.

How to watch the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

TV: TNT

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

Odds:

Dennis Smith Jr. -105

Victor Oladipo +150

Larry Nance Jr. +225

Donovan Mitchell +350

Last year, the Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III won the slam dunk contest. He's recently made his return to basketball after dealing with an ankle injury. For his winning dunk, Robinson jumped over his former teammate Paul George. You can check it out via the Pacers' Twitter account below: