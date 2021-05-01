Live

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on bond with UCLA coach John Wooden

Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is shedding new light on his relationship with one of the best coaches in basketball history. Legendary UCLA coach John Wooden and his 7-foot-tall "Big Man" lost just twice during their time together. They went on to win three straight NCAA championships from 1967 through 1969. Abdul-Jabbar joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Coach Wooden and Me: Our 50-Year Friendship On and Off the Court."
