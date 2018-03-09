How to watch March Madness' Selection Sunday

Watch CBS SPORTS HQ, a 24-hour streaming network offering sports news, highlights and analysis, all accessible for free on connected devices & at cbssports.com/live

March Madness officially kicks into high gear on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee reveals the field of 68 teams named to the men's NCAA Tournament and where, when and who they're playing.

Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region by region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.

This year the show will be televised on TBS on Sunday, which will also be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV.

Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.

Viewing information

TV: TBS



Date: March 11, 2018



Time: 6 p.m. ET



Stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live



This article was originally published on CBSSports.com.