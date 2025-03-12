We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're sinking under the weight of your credit card debt, a hardship program could help, but you'll need to qualify first. Getty Images

The first day of spring is on the horizon, bringing with it the sense of renewal that comes with warmer weather, longer days and a fresh start. But if you're struggling with credit card debt, this year's change of seasons might not feel so bright. Maybe holiday spending pushed your balance higher than expected, or an unexpected expense threw off your budget. Whatever the reason, if making your minimum credit card payments has become a challenge, you might be wondering what options you have.

There are lots of options to consider in this situation, but credit card hardship programs, in particular, exist to offer temporary relief when times get tough. These programs allow you to work with your credit card issuer to temporarily lower your interest rates, reduce minimum payments, waive fees or even pause your payments on a short-term basis. While they aren't as widely advertised as many of the other debt relief options, they can be a lifeline if you're experiencing financial difficulty.

But how do you qualify for a credit card hardship program this spring — and what should you do if you don't meet the requirements? Are there alternatives that can still help?

Compare your debt relief options and get help now.

How to qualify for a credit card hardship program this spring

Whether you're facing a short-term setback or a longer financial struggle, here's what you should know about qualifying for a credit card hardship program this spring:

You'll need to demonstrate legitimate financial hardship

While the requirements vary from one card issuer to the next, most credit card companies require you to be facing genuine financial difficulty before approving your enrollment in a hardship program. Common qualifying hardships include:

Job loss or reduced income

Medical emergencies or high medical bills

Divorce or separation

A natural disaster affecting your ability to earn income

Unexpected expenses, such as major car or home repairs

If your situation falls under one of these categories, you may be eligible.

Find out what other types of debt relief are available to you now.

Your card issuer may review your payment history

Most credit card issuers prefer to help customers who have previously maintained a good payment history. While not always a strict requirement, having a record of on-time payments before your hardship occurred can significantly improve your chances of approval.

If you've already missed payments, don't despair. Hardship programs exist precisely to help prevent further delinquency. However, it's better to reach out before falling behind rather than wait until your account is severely delinquent to take action.

You should be ready to discuss your budget

Credit card representatives often ask about your household income, expenses and other debt obligations to determine what type of assistance would be most appropriate for your situation. Being organized and having this information ready will streamline the process. So, before calling, it may help to prepare a detailed budget showing your income, essential expenses and how much you can realistically afford to pay toward your credit card debt each month.

What to do if you don't qualify for a credit card hardship program

Not everyone will qualify for a credit card hardship program, but alternatives exist:

Debt management plans

Credit counseling agencies offer free or low-cost financial advice and can help you enroll in a debt management plan. As part of this program, credit counselors may try to negotiate lower interest rates with your creditors and consolidate your payments into one affordable monthly amount.

Balance transfers

If your credit score remains reasonably strong, you might qualify for a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR period. This can provide up to 21 months (or more) of interest-free time to pay down debt. Just be aware of the balance transfer fees (typically 3% to 5% of the transferred amount) and have a plan to pay off the balance before the promotional period ends.

Debt consolidation

A debt consolidation loan allows you to combine multiple high-interest debts into one lower-rate loan with a fixed payment. This can simplify repayment and reduce your overall interest costs, but you'll typically need a good (or better) credit score to qualify for a loan with a low rate.

Debt settlement

If you're seriously struggling and considering skipping payments, debt forgiveness (also known as debt settlement) could be an option. This involves negotiating with your creditors, either on your own or with the help of a debt relief company, to settle your debt for less than what you owe. However, it can severely damage your credit score and may result in tax consequences, so it should be a last resort.

The bottom line

If you're struggling with credit card payments this spring, a hardship program could provide temporary relief, helping you avoid missed payments, late fees and damage to your credit score. While qualifying requires demonstrating a genuine financial hardship, many issuers are willing to work with customers who ask for help.

However, if you don't qualify, other options exist — from balance transfers to debt consolidation loans and credit counseling. Just be sure to take action before you fall too far behind. Ignoring debt problems won't make them go away, but reaching out for help can set you on a path to financial stability.