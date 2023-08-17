We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Unfortunately, life can be unpredictable. Inflation, economic downturns and market crashes can all affect your retirement savings, no matter how well you plan. That's why it's crucial to have a reliable source of retirement income that can stand the test of time.

One smart way to achieve this goal is investing in a gold IRA. Gold has a long track record as a reliable investment, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It's been considered a valuable asset for centuries, regardless of what happens in the national or global economy. As a result, it can provide steady, reliable returns with significantly less risk than other assets.

If you're looking for a way to shore up your retirement savings, a gold IRA could be a great solution.

How to protect your retirement with a gold IRA

Here's how you can benefit from adding a gold IRA to your retirement plan.

Diversify your portfolio

Diversification is a key tenet of investing. To minimize risk and maximize returns, it's essential to include a mix of assets in your portfolio with varying degrees of volatility and growth potential.

Traditional IRAs are heavily invested in stocks, bonds and mutual funds. These assets are highly susceptible to market fluctuations, economic recessions and other external factors. Gold, on the other hand, tends to retain its value through periods of economic turmoil, shielding your retirement savings from losses from other assets.

Reduce your tax burden

Gold IRAs also offer tax benefits that are not available with other gold investments. Depending on the type of gold IRA you choose, your funds will be taxed either when you contribute them or when you withdraw them.

By choosing the right gold IRA, you can have your money taxed when your income will be lower, allowing you to save significantly and keep more of your money for use in retirement.

Hedge against inflation

Another significant advantage of investing in gold is its ability to protect against inflation. Inflation erodes the dollar's purchasing power over time. When inflation sets in, the cost of living rises, and the value of your retirement savings decreases.

Gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation. Its value tends to increase as the dollar's value declines. By investing in a gold IRA, you can preserve your wealth and build a reliable source of retirement income that keeps pace with inflation.

Weather economic storms

Gold has been a valued asset for centuries. Its tangibility and use in a number of products mean it's always in demand. And when economic turbulence shakes investors' faith in other assets, this demand increases, driving gold prices up further as other assets suffer.

This makes gold a safe-haven investment that can help your retirement savings ride out periods of economic uncertainty.

The bottom line

Protecting your retirement is an important part of financial planning. Investing in a gold IRA can help you do this by diversifying your portfolio, hedging against inflation, reducing your tax burden and making it easier to survive the ups and downs of the economy.

That said, you should always do your research and consult with a financial advisor to craft the ideal retirement strategy for your needs.

"While a gold IRA does offer benefits, it shouldn't be the sole focus of your retirement savings plan," says Derek Miser, investment advisor and CEO at Miser Wealth Partners. "A gold IRA should be included in a retirement portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, real estate, etc. Adding a gold IRA should depend on an investor's goals, tolerance and strategy. You should speak with your financial advisor before adding a gold IRA into your retirement plan to ensure it makes sense."

