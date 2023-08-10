We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in a gold IRA can be a smart way to diversify your portfolio and protect your retirement savings from economic and political uncertainties. In addition to the general benefits of gold investing, gold IRAs offer unique tax advantages that can save you money either now or in retirement.

How to choose a gold IRA

From start to finish, here are the steps to choosing the right gold IRA for your needs.

Find a reputable gold investment company

The first step is to review gold IRA companies and select the one you want to work with. Look for a trustworthy and well-regarded investment company that specializes in precious metals investing. Review the company's history and ratings on sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Check if it has a good reputation and if any regulatory actions have been taken against it.

Additionally, read reviews from other customers to see how satisfied they are with the company, including any experiences they've had with its customer service. You need access to knowledgeable and reliable customer support that can quickly resolve any issues or concerns you might have.

Choose an IRS-approved custodian

Next, you'll need to select an IRA custodian. A custodian is a non-bank trustee that holds your assets, manages your account and ensures the account complies with all applicable IRS rules and regulations. Some gold investment companies work with specific custodians, while others allow you to choose from a number of trustees.

When evaluating gold IRA custodians, make sure they are IRS-approved, have a good reputation and have been in the business for a long time. Ask what security measures they have in place to keep your assets safe and whether they offer an online platform so you can monitor your investments if you prefer.

Compare fees

Different gold IRA providers and custodians charge different fees. It's essential to understand all the fees associated with an account before you sign on the dotted line.

Some fees to consider include annual storage fees, transaction fees and account setup fees. Be wary of any gold IRA provider or custodian that doesn't have a transparent fee structure or offers unusually low fees, as this could be a sign of hidden costs you might run into down the road.

Choose an IRA type

There are three types of gold IRAs you can open:

Traditional gold IRAs are funded with pre-tax dollars, meaning you contribute money tax-free and withdrawals are taxed when you make them.

are funded with pre-tax dollars, meaning you contribute money tax-free and withdrawals are taxed when you make them. Roth gold IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars, meaning your contributions are taxed but your withdrawals are tax-free.

are funded with after-tax dollars, meaning your contributions are taxed but your withdrawals are tax-free. SEP gold IRAs are available to small-business owners and self-employed individuals. They work like traditional gold IRAs, but the contribution limit is significantly higher.

Which type of gold IRA is best for you depends on your current and future income and retirement needs. A financial advisor can help you review all of your options.

Choose which gold products to invest in

The final step is selecting the right gold products for your IRA. There are different types of gold investments available, including gold bars and coins, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and stocks.

Consider your investment goals and risk tolerance when deciding which gold products to hold in your gold IRA. For example, gold coins are a popular option as they're easy to sell and have a lower minimum investment threshold. However, physical gold can be costlier to hold due to storage and insurance requirements.

If you're not sure which investment is best for your needs, a financial advisor can help you.

The bottom line

Choosing a gold IRA requires careful research and consideration. It's important to take your time, ask questions about anything you don't understand and seek guidance from a financial advisor if you need further clarification. With the right gold provider, custodian, IRA type and gold products, you can boost your investment portfolio and better secure a comfortable retirement.