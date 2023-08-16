We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's important to be strategic and make informed decisions to get the most from a gold IRA. Gunay Mutlu/Getty Images

There are many benefits of opening a gold IRA. This unique account enables you to incorporate gold into your investment portfolio, enjoying the stability and protection this precious metal offers. Gold IRAs also have attractive tax benefits that can reduce your tax burden — either now or in retirement.

If you've been looking for a way to diversify your portfolio and safeguard your retirement, a gold IRA could be a great choice.

That said, as with any investment, it's important to be strategic and make informed decisions to get the most from a gold IRA.

5 tips for opening a gold IRA

Thinking of investing in a gold IRA? Keep these tips in mind.

Know the difference between gold IRA types

There are three types of gold IRAs: traditional gold IRAs, Roth gold IRAs and SEP gold IRAs. Each has its own requirements and tax implications, and it's important to understand them fully so you can choose the IRA that's best for you.

For example, a traditional gold IRA is funded with pre-tax dollars, and withdrawals are taxed when you make them. This could make it a good fit if you expect your retirement income will be lower than your current income, as you'll be in a lower tax bracket when you withdraw the funds and won't pay as much in taxes.

Select a reputable custodian

When you open a gold IRA, you must select a custodian. A custodian is a financial institution that holds and manages your IRA assets and ensures they comply with IRS regulations.

When choosing a custodian, consider their experience, reputation and fees. The custodian should have a storage facility with a track record of safety and security. They should also be regulated by a government agency and be independent of any precious metal dealer. Take the time to read customer ratings and reviews to get a feel for a custodian's trustworthiness and professionalism.

Choose the right investment type

You can hold either physical gold or gold ETFs in a gold IRA.

Gold bars and coins are the most traditional form of gold investment. They're easy to buy, easy to understand and can provide the satisfaction that comes from owning a tangible asset. However, storing and insuring physical gold adds to your investment cost. You must also be sure any physical gold you buy is IRS-eligible.

Gold ETFs are pooled investment funds that track gold prices. They allow you to invest indirectly in gold and can be bought and sold like stocks to take advantage of price fluctuations. However, you don't have a say in the assets in an ETF, and some investors may prefer to have more control over their investments. Others may prefer an asset they can hold in their hand to a more abstract one.

There is no right or wrong choice here. Which gold investment is best for you depends on your preferences and goals.

Consider fees and expenses

Opening a gold IRA comes with certain fees and charges, such as setup, maintenance, storage and transaction fees. Ask your custodian about these fees and how they are calculated. Some custodians charge an annual fee, while others charge a percentage of your account balance. Storage fees can vary depending on the location and type of storage you choose.

Different custodians charge different fees, so it's important to do your due diligence to find the most cost-effective option that suits your needs.

Invest the right amount

Gold IRAs have contribution limits that dictate how much you can put into the account each year. If you exceed this amount, any excess is taxed at 6% per year for each year it's in your account.

You also don't want gold investments to comprise too much of your overall portfolio. Gold is a low-risk asset that delivers steady returns over time, but it doesn't have the growth potential of riskier assets like stocks. For this reason, experts recommend keeping no more than 5% to 10% of your investments in gold to get the best balance between risk and reward.

The bottom line

Opening a gold IRA can be a great way to protect your investment portfolio and set yourself up for a secure retirement. But you must keep some things in mind to get the most out of it.

Make sure you thoroughly understand your options and how they fit into your overall investment strategy and preferences. Look for a reputable custodian with a solid track record who charges reasonable fees. When in doubt, consult a financial advisor who can review your personal financial situation and recommend the best course of action for your needs and goals.