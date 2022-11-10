How to prepare for life insurance medical exams

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance medical exams help insurance companies classify your health rating and calculate your premiums. Getty Images

Life insurance is a valuable tool that provides a financial safety net for your loved ones after you die. As long as you make your monthly payments and keep your policy in force, you can rest assured your beneficiaries will receive the policy's death benefit once you pass.

Signing up for a life insurance policy is relatively easy. Typically, a life insurance agent works with you to help determine the coverage types and amounts that serve your needs. One of the final steps in the process is to take a life insurance medical exam.

While the idea of taking a medical exam may cause apprehension, it's good to know the appointment is relatively quick, usually lasting about 20 to 30 minutes. There are important things to know about what a life insurance medical exam entails, however, and how to prepare for it.

Why life insurance medical exams may be required

When you sign up for a life insurance policy, you enter into a contract with your insurer. Not surprisingly, your life insurance provider wants to know your life expectancy and overall health.

Consequently, insurance companies want you to take a paramedical exam to get a clear picture of your health. Once your exam results are in, your insurer can give you a health classification, which helps to set your life insurance rates. Generally, younger and healthier people receive the lowest life insurance premiums since they present a lower risk level and their life expectancy is longer.

What life insurance medical exams typically entail

You can take your life insurance exam at your home or your insurer's office. A medical technician will work with you to facilitate the exam, which consists of two parts:

Questionnaire: You'll be asked several questions regarding your health, lifestyle, prescriptions, smoking status and history. It's essential to be honest and forthcoming. Intentionally lying on your exam could be considered "material misrepresentation" or fraud. As a result, an intentional lie could leave you uninsurable with no financial protection for your beneficiaries.

Physical exam: After the questionnaire is complete, the medical technician will check your height, weight and blood pressure. You'll typically have to submit blood and urine samples to discover if you have any medical conditions. Additionally, you may have to undergo an electrocardiogram (EKG) if you're older or seeking a large coverage amount

Your insurance company will review your results to better understand your kidney function and overall health. If you have high cholesterol, kidney disease or heart disease, it could impact approval for a policy or your premium amount.

If you've taken a medical exam for another life insurance company in the last year, ask the insurer you're working with if you can use those exam results rather than completing a new physical exam.

How to do well on a life insurance medical exam

While you can't overhaul your health overnight, you can make a few minor tweaks for a short period before your exam to ensure you're in the best possible condition for your exam. The following tips could help you during your exam.

Be open and honest: Being transparent about any health conditions can help you avoid delays or claims of fraud in the future.

Eat healthy foods: At least a week before your insurance exam, avoid processed foods that are heavy in sodium and sugar, as they can raise your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Keep hydrated: It's wise to drink several glasses of water daily for the week leading up to the exam. Healthy water intake will help flush out the toxins that can show up in your blood or urine sample. It's also recommended to avoid alcohol which can dehydrate you, and caffeinated coffee, which affects your blood pressure.

Fast before your test: Like many medical labs, some insurance providers want you to fast for eight hours before your test. It's a good idea since eating can affect your cholesterol and glucose levels.

Don't exercise: Strenuous workouts can cause your blood pressure to rise, potentially leading to a false reading during your medical exam. Try to avoid exercise the day before your exam.

Should you consider no medical exam life insurance?

If the idea of taking a medical exam is preventing you from getting life insurance, you might consider a life insurance policy that doesn't require a medical exam. No exam life insurance is just as it sounds — life insurance without having to undergo a life insurance paramedical exam. Be aware, however, that your premiums will likely be higher since your insurance provider cannot verify your health condition and, by extension, your risk to the insurer.

But, if you are in good health and don't mind taking time to complete a life insurance medical exam, your chances are greater you'll receive a lower monthly premium. While feeling uneasy about the life insurance medical exam is natural, don't let the process hold you back. A relatively quick appointment with a medical technician is a small price to pay to get a life insurance policy that financially safeguards your loved ones after you pass.

