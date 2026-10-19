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A successful debt payoff plan should reduce what you owe and leave room in the budget for other expenses. Ming Tung Tang/Getty Images

Paying off debt is supposed to improve your financial situation, but for many Americans, the process itself has become another source of financial strain in today's tough economic landscape. Between the issues with elevated borrowing costs, expensive everyday necessities and monthly bills that leave little room for error, finding extra money to put toward debt can feel increasingly difficult right now. And, even the borrowers who have made significant spending cuts aren't necessarily seeing the progress they expected.

In fact, a recent survey from Freedom Debt Relief illustrates just how widespread that frustration has become. Of the 1,800 Americans surveyed who are carrying at least $10,000 in unsecured debt, 28% report being able to afford only their minimum payments, while another 20% say they are behind on at least one account. Meanwhile, 41% have stopped dining out or ordering delivery, and 40% have eliminated nonessential online shopping. Despite those sacrifices, many respondents are still struggling to get ahead.

That disconnect raises an important question for borrowers trying to regain control of their finances: How do you make meaningful progress on debt without leaving yourself short on money for everything else? The answer often requires approaching the repayment process differently, especially if your current strategy depends on stretching an already tight budget even further.

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How to make a debt payoff plan that actually fits your monthly budget

A successful debt payoff plan needs to accomplish two things: It should reduce what you owe and leave enough room in your budget to manage everyday expenses. Here's how to build one that's realistic for your financial situation.

Start with what you can actually afford to pay

Before deciding how quickly to eliminate your debt, determine how much money you can consistently put toward repayment. Start by subtracting your essential expenses, including housing, utilities, groceries, transportation and insurance, from your monthly take-home pay. From there, account for any remaining budgetary items, like minimum debt payments, irregular expenses and a reasonable amount for unexpected costs.

Whatever remains represents the potential room for additional debt payments. However, you shouldn't automatically commit every available dollar. Leaving some flexibility can help prevent unexpected expenses from forcing you to rely on credit cards again. For example, if you have $350 left after covering your obligations, committing $250 to additional debt payments may be more sustainable than allocating the entire amount.

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Choose a repayment strategy that matches your priorities

Once you've established an affordable payment amount, decide how to distribute it across your debts. While there are numerous options to consider, there are two common methods, in particular, that many borrowers use for repayment: the debt avalanche and the debt snowball methods.

The debt avalanche approach prioritizes paying off balances with the highest interest rates first, potentially saving you the most money over time. The debt snowball method focuses on eliminating smaller balances first, creating opportunities for quicker wins that can help maintain motivation.

Neither approach is universally better. If high interest charges are preventing meaningful progress, the avalanche method may offer greater financial benefits. If staying motivated is your biggest challenge, the snowball method could be more manageable.

Build flexibility into your monthly payments

One regular repayment mistake borrowers make is treating every month as though expenses will remain identical. In reality, car repairs, medical bills and other unexpected costs can quickly derail an overly aggressive plan. Instead, establish a baseline payment you can afford even during tighter months, then make additional payments when your finances allow.

For example, you might commit to paying $150 above your minimums each month while directing occasional bonuses, refunds or other extra income toward your balances. This approach allows you to make consistent progress without depending on income or savings that may not materialize.

Look for ways to make your debt less expensive

If your minimum payments already consume most of your available income, budgeting adjustments alone may not solve the problem. In that situation, reducing borrowing costs could make a bigger difference. Depending on your circumstances, options include negotiating a lower interest rate with creditors, requesting a hardship program or transferring eligible balances to a promotional 0% APR credit card.

A debt consolidation loan may also help if you qualify for an interest rate and repayment terms that reduce your overall costs. Just be sure to account for origination fees and avoid extending the repayment timeline unnecessarily, if possible.

Borrowers experiencing financial hardship who can no longer afford to repay their unsecured debt under the original terms may also consider debt settlement. This approach involves negotiating with creditors to potentially reduce the amount owed, either independently or with help from a debt relief company. As with any debt repayment strategy, though, you should understand the terms and potential implications before deciding on an option.

Review your progress and adjust when necessary

Your repayment plan should typically be changed if your financial circumstances shift. In turn, you should review your budget and outstanding balances every month to determine whether your payment targets are still realistic. If your income increases or expenses decline, consider directing some of that additional money toward debt.

Conversely, if you're consistently struggling to cover necessities, reducing extra payments temporarily may be preferable to accumulating new balances. The goal is to create a repayment routine you can maintain long enough to see meaningful results.

The bottom line

Getting out of debt requires consistency, but that doesn't mean making the largest possible payment every month. A plan that leaves you unable to cover essential expenses or handle an unexpected bill may ultimately create more financial problems than it solves. By establishing affordable payments, choosing a practical repayment strategy and adjusting as your circumstances change, you can work toward becoming debt-free without sacrificing your financial stability in the process.