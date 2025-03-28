We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you find yourself in a financial position where you need to borrow money, it's understandable. Inflation has dropped substantially from the 9% range it was hovering near in 2022 — but it remains elevated and is a major point of concern for millions of Americans. And that's been compounded by higher interest rates. While there was optimism that the Federal Reserve would consistently cut interest rates after starting last fall, that's been tempered in 2025 amid a pause in that campaign and muted results in the fight against inflation.

Understanding these dynamics, it may be helpful to borrow money to help make ends meet and even to consolidate high-interest debt. To do so effectively, however, many will want to turn to their home equity via a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). But choosing the right option is just one part of the equation. The second and equally important part comes when trying to get a low home equity borrowing interest rate. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to do so, starting this April. Below, we'll break down three of the more effective strategies.

How to get a low home equity borrowing rate this April

If you've already determined that you need financial help in today's economy and want to secure it via your home equity, then you're already on the right track. Here's how to better ensure success by obtaining a low home equity borrowing rate this April:

Choose a HELOC instead of a home equity loan

While both HELOC and home equity loan interest rates have declined from where they were in 2024, HELOCs have seen a much steeper drop. Home equity loan rates are around 8.37% now, a little over half a percentage point from their January 2024 level. HELOC rates, however, have declined significantly and are now just 8.01%, making them about two points lower than they were in September 2024.

Considering that they've already hit 18-month and multiple two-year lows in 2025 (and it's only March), it makes sense to look to HELOCs versus home equity loans for your borrowing needs this April. And with a variable rate subject to decline further, minus the need to refinance (and pay for refinancing closing costs) as you would with a home equity loan, this becomes a particularly timely option right now.

Shop for lenders

It's always wise to shop around for home equity lenders to find the lowest rates and best terms, but it's especially a wise way to get a low rate this April. With an average HELOC interest rate that's declining on an almost weekly basis, you'll want to do your research to confirm that the offers listed online match the lower rate climate reality. Just be sure to complete an accurate comparison by getting offers for the same HELOC amounts and repayment periods to determine which offer really is the lowest versus which one just appears to be.

Explore introductory rate options

While shopping around for lenders, be sure to ask if they have HELOC introductory rates. These options, which can last for brief periods like six or 12 months, offer homeowners an opportunity to borrow at a below-average rate. These introductory rates could also be fixed for that full-time frame, while regular HELOC rates are typically not.

This will allow you to save money and budget more accurately over that period. Still, it's important to clarify what happens after that introductory rate concludes to avoid being burdened with a much higher interest rate once the introductory period concludes.

The bottom line

Getting a low home equity borrowing rate is critical since your home functions as collateral. Secure too high a rate now, and your ability to make payments could jeopardize your homeownership. So it's important to strongly consider a HELOC over a home equity loan now, while also doing your due diligence by shopping for lenders and exploring introductory rate options. By taking these steps this April, you can potentially reduce your home equity borrowing costs and allow yourself to focus more on the reasons why you needed the funding to begin with.