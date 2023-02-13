How to get cheap pet insurance for a dog

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance for dogs doesn't have to be expensive, especially if you apply when your pet is young. Getty Images

If you'd like to add a dog to your household, pet insurance can help with the costs. Instead of facing expensive bills every time your furry companion gets sick or hurt, you can call on your insurance to cover a large portion of them.

For example, when looking into the average vet care costs for dogs, treating a broken bone averages $2,371, treating diabetes runs about $2,892, and treating cancer typically costs around $4,000.

If any of these unfortunate scenarios present themselves and you're insured, you can file a claim, pay your deductible, and your insurer will likely reimburse you for 70% or more of the bill.

But how can you get the most affordable pet insurance for a dog? Below we will discuss four tips to keep in mind.

4 ways to get cheap pet insurance for a dog

If you're looking for the most affordable pet insurance for your dog, these four tips can help.

1. Apply for a policy when the pet is young

Pet insurance is cheaper when an animal is young and healthy as younger animals are less likely to require expensive care. Further, pet insurance companies don't typically cover pre-existing conditions. As a result, if you wait until after a health issue has appeared to sign up for coverage, it often won't be covered.

"At Spot, we always encourage pet owners to enroll in plans when their pets are young as prices will start lower and their pet will be less likely to have developed any pre-existing conditions," says Trey Ferro, CEO of Spot.

2. Be cognizant of breed costs

Hereditary conditions are linked to certain dog breeds. For example, boxers are more likely to have allergies, cardiomyopathy and corneal ulcers. Pet insurers are aware of breed-specific conditions, so certain breeds will come with higher costs.

A LendEDU analysis of Spot Pet Insurance data found that the three cheapest dog breeds to insure are the English Springer Spaniel, the Miniature Yorkshire Terrier and the Goldendoodle. On the other hand, the three most expensive breeds were the Newfoundland, Dogue De Bordeaux and Jack Russell Terrier.

If you haven't chosen a dog yet, consider researching the hereditary conditions that commonly affect different breeds. You can keep your costs down by choosing a breed known for living a long and healthy life.

3. Customize your plan

Many pet insurers allow you to customize your insurance plan so that you can get the policy price that best fits your budget.

For example, Fetch by The Dodo offers three options for your max annual payout percentage, deductible amount and reimbursement rate. You can get the cheapest monthly premium price by opting for the lowest max annual rate, highest deductible and lowest reimbursement.

However, it's important to keep in mind that a lower monthly rate means you'll pay more when you file a claim. You'll also hit your max annual benefit sooner which means your coverage runs out for the year. If you predict your dog will need a lot of care in the upcoming year, it will likely end up being cheaper to pay more per month and less per claim.

"It is important to be aware of these factors as some companies might boast about low prices but then have super high deductibles and low reimbursement rates, so in the long run they aren't actually saving customers money," says Ferro.

A good plan of action can be to assess your pet's state of health and the potential risks to decide which level of coverage best suits your overall situation for the upcoming year.

4. Comparison shop

While pet insurance offerings can be similar from one insurer to the next, they all differ. Shopping around and getting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best overall value.

When comparing offers, look beyond just the premium price. Various factors will impact the amount you end up paying overall including the coverage, deductible options, maximum annual benefit limits, reimbursement rates and discounts. Plus, it's always a good idea to check customer reviews to find out how satisfied other people are with the coverage.

