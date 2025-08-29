There are still ways to find high CD interest rates, even in today's cooling rate climate. jean meyntjens/Getty Images

The interest rate environment is changing once again.

After the Federal Reserve kept its federal funds rate on pause for all of 2025, the central bank is poised to issue its first rate cut of the year when it meets again in September. That will be the first such reduction since December 2024 and, inevitably, will help reduce the burden felt by borrowers – and the returns earned by savers.

One such account type that will be impacted is a certificate of deposit (CD). Rates here have already declined over the past year and will do so alongside a declining federal funds rate, even perhaps before a formal rate cut is issued again. Still, while the chances of finding a CD account with a rate of 6% are long gone, savvy savers can still find rates over 4% right now. It just may take a bit more work than it did in 2023 or 2024. So, how do you find CD interest rates that high? Below, we'll detail three ways to know now.

How to find CD interest rates around 4.50% right now

By employing the following three tactics, either individually or in combination with one another, savers can still find a CD rate over 4% and perhaps closer to 5% now:

Consider online banks

While it may be easy to walk down to your local banking branch to open a CD account, that simplicity often comes in exchange for sacrificing a higher rate that can be found elsewhere. Online banks, for example, tend to offer higher rates to savers than those banks with physical locations. Since these lending institutions don't have the costs associated with maintaining and staffing these locations, they're able to save and pass on the difference to CD account holders in the form of higher rates on their deposits. So, sure, take a look at what your local bank is offering, but if you're looking for a rate around 4.50% right now, you'll likely have to use an online bank to secure it.

Utilize online marketplace sites

But, how do you find the best online banks for your CD account? Consider using online marketplace websites, which combine offers, rates and terms, often all on one page for ease of research and comparison. These sites list banks, deposit requirements, early withdrawal penalties and more, all in one easy-to-digest location. By combining all of this information, not only can savers find the highest rate possible, but they can also match the terms and conditions with ease. This will better ensure that the high rate they're pursuing is actually the best one for their needs and won't subsequently be eaten up by fees and maintenance costs.

Compare short-term CD offers

Historically, long-term CDs often had higher rates than short-term CDs. And the logic was simple to understand. Savers would be rewarded for keeping their money with the bank for an extended period with a higher rate. But the volatility in the interest rate climate since 2020 has caused that to change and, now, higher rates are almost always tied to short-term CDs.

So if you're looking for a rate around 4.50% now, or something comparable to it, you're likely best served by locking in a CD with a term of one year or less. A quick review online shows 1-year CDs with rates of 4.40% now while terms of six months have rates around 4.45%. That being said, long-term CD rates aren't dramatically lower and the elongated interest-earning potential generally will outweigh what savers can secure with the short-term option, even if rates there are technically higher.

The bottom line

CD rates are on the decline and are likely to fall again in the months to come. But with rates still readily available over 4% now, savers simply need to take a few extra steps to earn a high return on their money. And thanks to a fixed rate structure, whatever rate they lock in now will remain the same for the full CD term, despite any market cooling during that period, giving them an added layer of protection that other account types simply cannot offer.