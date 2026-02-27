There are multiple ways for savers to earn $500 worth of interest in the remaining months of 2026. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the elevated interest rate environment of 2023 and 2024, earning a sizable return on your money was relatively easy. In fact, with rates as high as 6% or 7%, savers had less difficulty earning big returns than they did trying to find the right savings vehicle to which to earn it from. High rates on certificates of deposits (CDs), high-yield savings and money market accounts were ubiquitous and all savers had to do was follow some basic guidelines and choose the account type that was best tailored to their needs and goals.

But the economic terrain of early 2026 is markedly different.

Interest rates have declined considerably, even if they remain exponentially higher than they were at the start of the decade. That doesn't mean that these account types aren't still worth pursuing (they are), but it does mean that it will require a bit more strategy than savers were accustomed to. And that's especially true if they're looking to earn a sizable return, such as $500 in the remaining months of 2026. That said, there are still ways to accomplish this reasonable (and lucrative) goal. Below, we'll detail four to know right now.

How to earn $500 in interest before the end of 2026

Interest earnings of $500 can help pay for expenses both big and small. Here are four ways in which savers can earn that return before the end of the year:

Deposit $17,000 into a 9-month CD

This CD account term comes with a top rate of 4.00% now, thus turning a $17,000 initial deposit into $17,507.49 before December. While savers will have to forego access to their funds to earn this return (or risk having to pay an early withdrawal fee), that sacrifice could be worth it in exchange for the $500, especially knowing that this interest will be readily available for holiday shopping. And, unlike some other variable-rate products on this list, the CD interest rate is fixed, which is helpful in the face of looming interest rate cuts later this year.

Deposit $25,000 into a 6-month CD

A 6-month CD has a top rate of 4.05% right now, making it slightly more profitable than the 9-month option. And, in this scenario, savers will realize their $500 interest earnings 90 days earlier than the latter option, approximately. That said, a larger deposit will be required to make up for the short interest-earning timeline. But that works both ways as savers depositing $25,000 now will have access to this money again before the end of the summer and they'll be $501.23 richer when the account matures.

Deposit $15,000 into a money market account

Money market accounts have interest rates competitive with the top CDs and they won't require savers to sacrifice access to their funds to earn their returns. They even come with check-writing features. But the interest rate with this account is variable so some conjecture will be required to determine the interest-earning potential. That said, a $15,000 deposit into a money market account with a rate of 4.00% can result in $498.36 worth of accumulated interest if kept in the account for 10 full months (assuming the rate remains constant). And, if rates rise during this period or if you contribute modest sums each month, that interest may be available even sooner or it could be even greater by the end of the year.

Deposit $18,500 into a high-yield savings account

At 4.09%, a high-yield savings account comes with the highest interest rate on this list and if you deposit $18,500 into one now you stand to earn $564.63 in interest in just nine months. The same caveat that applies to money market accounts, however, is applicable here as high-yield savings account interest rates are also variable and subject to change based on market conditions. But you can better hedge that by making strategic deposits in a way that you can't with fixed CD accounts, making this not only one of the more lucrative options on the list but also one of the more flexible ones.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways in which savers can earn $500 in interest this year with the above four example just being a few of the ways to do so. Spend some time, then, considering your CD, money market and high-yield savings account options. While not as beneficial as they were a few years ago, all three still offer savers viable and lucrative opportunities, as long they're approached strategically and with an informed approach.