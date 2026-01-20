The 6 best high-yield savings account rates to know this January

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your savings account should work as hard as you do, but most traditional accounts barely keep pace with inflation. The national average savings rate hovers at about 0.39%, according to the FDIC, which means a $10,000 balance would earn you roughly $39 in interest over a full year. That's pocket change when you consider how much buying power your money loses to rising prices right now, and it explains why so many people feel like their emergency funds are stagnating rather than growing.

High-yield savings accounts flip that script. These specialized accounts deliver annual percentage yields (APYs) that can reach several times the national average, turning your idle cash into an actual wealth-building tool. And, unlike certificates of deposit (CDs) that lock your money away for months or years, high-yield savings accounts maintain the same easy access as traditional savings accounts while multiplying your interest earnings.

Plus, the current rate environment makes this a particularly smart time to make the switch. While the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts have led some banks to adjust their offerings, the top-performing accounts are still delivering impressive returns, and there are a few, in particular, worth considering now.

The 6 best high-yield savings accounts to know this January

If you've been letting your money languish in a low-rate savings account, it's time to explore better options. Here are several accounts worth your attention this January (rates current as of January 20, 2026):

Newtek Bank Personal High-Yield Savings Account

APY: 4.35%

4.35% Minimum deposit to open: $0

$0 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: $0

Newtek Bank delivers the highest rate on our list, which is more than 11 times the national average, and this account eliminates financial barriers with no minimum requirements. The trade-off, though, involves withdrawal restrictions (limited to six per month) and fewer transfer options than some competitors, making it best suited for serious savers who won't need frequent access to their funds.

Openbank High-Yield Savings Account

APY: 4.20%

4.20% Minimum deposit to open: $500

$500 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: $500

Openbank, the digital banking arm of Santander Bank, offers an impressive rate across all balance levels with zero monthly fees attached. The bank promises a remarkably quick account setup process that takes just minutes. While you'll sacrifice physical branch access and won't receive debit cards or checks with this account, the click-to-call support feature provides direct human assistance when you need it.

Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account

APY: 4.05%

4.05% Minimum deposit to open: $100

$100 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: $100

Bread Savings delivers a strong rate on balances from $100 up to $1 million, making it a solid option whether you're just starting to save or already have substantial reserves. This online-only bank doesn't charge monthly maintenance fees and offers free incoming wire transfers plus unlimited mobile check deposits. Customer service is available seven days a week, though you won't find any physical branches or ATM cards associated with this account.

EverBank Performance Savings

APY: 4.05%

4.05% Minimum deposit to open: $0

$0 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: $0

EverBank's higher-than-average rate comes with no minimum deposit requirements to open or maintain, and interest compounds daily to maximize your earning potential. Unlike many online-only competitors, EverBank operates physical branches in Florida and California, offering in-person support for savers in those states. The downside is that customer service hours don't include Sundays, and the account is only available through online or phone channels, even in states where branches exist.

My Banking Direct High-Yield Savings Account

APY: 4.02%

4.02% Minimum deposit to open: $500

$500 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: $1

My Banking Direct offers a competitive rate on its high-yield savings account and access to a highly-rated mobile banking app that streamlines account management. After funding the account with the required initial deposit, you'll only need to maintain a single dollar in the account to earn the rate. The fee-free structure and quick setup process make this particularly appealing for mobile-first savers who prioritize digital access over branch visits.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

APY: 4.00%

4.00% Minimum deposit to open: $0

$0 Minimum deposit to earn the advertised rate: Must deposit $250 per month

LendingClub's account offers a high rate on your money, and there's no initial deposit and no minimum balance requirement to contend with. However, earning the full rate depends on depositing at least $250 each month, so this structure generally works best for savers who are building their reserves over time through regular contributions. The account also includes a free ATM card and charges no monthly maintenance fees, but failing to meet the monthly deposit requirement will drop you to a significantly lower standard rate.

The bottom line

The difference between parking your money in a traditional savings account and choosing a high-yield option can amount to thousands of dollars over time. Before committing to any account, though, be sure to review each institution's specific terms, withdrawal policies and ongoing requirements to ensure the account aligns with how you plan to save and access your funds. The best high-yield savings account is one that not only offers a strong APY but also fits seamlessly into your broader financial strategy.