Investing $500,000 in an annuity right now could result in hefty monthly payouts, but there are numerous factors that play a role. the_burtons/Getty Images

With inflation lingering and market volatility rattling retirement portfolios, many Americans are rethinking how to create stable income in their later years. As a result, annuities have surged in popularity, especially among those nearing retirement. With an annuity, you take a lump sum of money and convert it into a predictable stream of monthly income, either for life or for a set number of years. The idea of locking in income from a large investment can be incredibly appealing, after all, especially during periods of economic volatility.

But while this type of retirement tool could be a smart addition to your portfolio right now, it's important to understand how much you can count on getting in return each month, especially if you're planning to invest a large amount. That answer isn't always straightforward, though, as annuity payouts are shaped by factors like your age, the type of contract you choose and how long you want the payments to last. And, the interest rate landscape can impact both investment yields and insurer payouts, too.

So, what could your payments look like if you're investing $500,000 in an annuity, and why does that number vary so widely? That's what we'll outline below.

How much will a $500,000 annuity pay monthly?

If you're investing $500,000 into an annuity, your payments could range anywhere from about $2,600 to over $5,200 per month, according to an analysis of Cannex data by Annuity.org. However, the exact amount of your monthly payment depends on a range of factors, including:

Your age when payments begin: One of the biggest influences on your monthly payout is your age when the annuity starts paying out. The older you are, the higher your payments typically are. For example, the average 70-year-old male with a $500,000 annuity can expect a monthly payment of $3,655 right now, while the average 60-year-old male can expect a monthly payment of $2,953.

Your gender: Men and women typically receive different payment amounts, as women tend to live longer than men, statistically. That means insurers expect to make payments over a longer period for women, which lowers the monthly amount. For instance, a 65-year-old man would currently receive about $3,237 a month on a $500,000 annuity, while a woman the same age would receive a monthly payment of $3,103.

The annuity type you choose: There are many kinds of annuities, and your choice affects both your initial payment amount and long-term growth. Some common options include:

Fixed annuities : Fixed annuities pay a predictable, guaranteed amount each month.

: Fixed annuities pay a predictable, guaranteed amount each month. Variable annuities : Payments on variable annuities will vary based on how investments perform.

: Payments on variable annuities will vary based on how investments perform. Immediate annuities : An immediate annuity starts paying out monthly income shortly after you invest.

: An immediate annuity starts paying out monthly income shortly after you invest. Deferred annuities: Deferred annuities, as the name suggests, delay payments, giving your money time to grow.

Guarantees and extra features: Adding guarantees to protect your heirs can lower your monthly income. For example, if you choose lifetime-only payments, your monthly check will be higher, but the payments stop when you die. If you add a 20-year guarantee, the annuity will keep paying your beneficiaries if you die earlier than expected, but your monthly income might be lower. Similarly, inflation protection riders can help your payments keep up with rising costs, but reduce your starting income.

The interest rate environment: When interest rates are high, insurers can offer more generous monthly payments. When rates are low, the opposite happens. That means timing your purchase can make a noticeable difference in your monthly income.

How to find the right annuity for your retirement portfolio

Finding the right annuity for your $500,000 investment requires careful consideration of your unique retirement needs and goals. Here's how to navigate the process effectively:

Consider your risk tolerance. If market volatility is a concern, a fixed annuity providing guaranteed payments might be preferable. However, if you're comfortable with some investment risk and want the potential for higher returns, a variable annuity could be worth exploring.

Compare different annuity types. Immediate annuities start paying right away, but lock in your capital. Deferred annuities allow your money to potentially grow before payments begin. A single premium immediate annuity typically offers the highest monthly payments, while fixed-indexed annuities provide growth potential with downside protection.

Check provider financial strength: Before entrusting $500,000 to an insurance company, verify their financial stability through independent rating agencies. A company with an "A" rating or higher offers greater security that it'll honor decades of future payments.

Read the fine print on fees: Annuities, especially the variable and indexed varieties, can carry substantial fees that reduce your effective returns. Ask for clear disclosure of all charges, including mortality and expense fees, administrative fees, surrender charges and rider costs.

The bottom line

A $500,000 annuity can be a powerful way to guarantee income for retirement, but the exact amount you'll receive each month depends on when you buy it, your profile and the contract terms you select. As a rough guide, you can expect somewhere between $2,600 and $5,200 per month currently. Before committing to an annuity, though, you should carefully consider your overall financial picture, including other income sources, health status and financial goals for your heirs. After all, the highest-paying option won't be the best choice if it doesn't align with your broader needs.