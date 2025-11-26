We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have $100,000 to invest now, you may be overwhelmed with your options. With stock market returns historically reliable, you may be tempted to strategically invest your money into a variety of stocks and bonds. Other savers, however, may prefer to secure a fixed interest rate on their money while protecting the principal of their six-figure account. It's easy to see why that approach can be attractive now.

With inflation rising slightly in recent reports, layoffs a growing concern and interest rates still high, albeit markedly lower than they were a year ago, many savers may feel more secure keeping their money in an account that won't be adversely impacted by market conditions. A certificate of deposit (CD) account can be one such account worth considering.

CDs have competitive interest rates, often over 4% now. And those rates are fixed, allowing savers to both accurately determine their precise interest earnings while offering protection against market conditions that cause the wider rate climate to decline. They're also FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account, offering security for those considering a $100,000 CD.

But how much, exactly, will a $100,000 CD account earn next year? This is arguably the most important consideration of all. Below, we'll crunch the numbers.

How much will a $100,000 CD account earn in 2026?

CD interest rates vary by term (or length) and lender. Here's how much a $100,000 CD account could earn next year, calculated against today's top rates, four available terms, the assumptions that rates on January 1 will be the same (and that no early withdrawal penalties are levied against the account):

3-month CD at 4.00%: $985.34 upon account maturity

$985.34 upon account maturity 6-month CD at 4.20%: $2,078.40 upon account maturity

$2,078.40 upon account maturity 9-month CD at 4.15%: $3,096.63 upon account maturity

$3,096.63 upon account maturity 1-year CD at 4.15%: $4,150.00 upon account maturity

Savers can earn hundreds and, easily, thousands of dollars with a CD account of this size next year. And they don't need to lock away their money for an extended period to do so, as all of these accounts will mature before January 1, 2027. So, if you want to earn a dependable return and want to circumvent the stress of investing in an unpredictable market now, a CD account could be a viable home for your $100,000.

Don't forget to shop around for CDs

It's important to note that the above rates are some of the top ones available now but with time spent shopping around for lenders, it's possible (if not likely) that savers can find accounts with even higher rates.

This will take some due diligence on the part of the saver, though. And it likely means forgoing your current bank for an online one instead. These banks often have fewer maintenance costs than banks with physical locations do. They're then able to pass on those savings to account holders in the form of slightly higher interest rates. So, shop around, see what your local bank is offering, but understand that the most competitive rates and terms are likely to be offered via an online institution.

The bottom line

A $100,000 CD account opened with one of today's top rates can earn savers between $985 and $4,150 in 2026. That's a sizable return for virtually no risk, and it can be obtained in 12 months or less, depending on the term. Take the time, then, to shop around for banks and rates now. But remember that an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size could be costly, so be sure to open a CD with a term that you can easily afford to see through its maturity date.