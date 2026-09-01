We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The average homeowner is sitting on a sizable amount of equity to borrow from now. PHIL LEO/PM Images/Getty Images

Homeownership can often be stressful and expensive. With routine maintenance costs, taxes and insurance to pay and interest rates high for borrowers right now, owning a home doesn't always feel financially advantageous. If you need to borrow money, however, it can be. And if you need to borrow a large, five-figure amount, it can actually be one of the very best and least expensive options you have available this September.

Home equity levels reached a record high in 2025 and with trillions of dollars' worth of equity considered to be borrowable now, this can be a source to consider for those looking for $75,000 worth of extra funding currently. With a home equity loan, specifically, owners can just do that. Home equity loans have low, fixed interest rates that make budgeting easy to complete with precision. And that's exactly what you'll need when withdrawing funds from your home, as the property will function as collateral. Failure to repay your loan as agreed to can result in foreclosure. It's critical, then, to start with the fundamentals.

So, how much will a $75,000 home equity loan cost monthly if opened now? Below, we'll break down the repayments that borrowers can expect to see.

Start by seeing how much home equity you have to borrow here.

How much will a $75,000 home equity loan cost monthly if opened now?

The average home equity loan interest rate is 8.14% as of September 1, 2026, according to Money.com. That makes this product considerably less expensive than what can be secured with a personal loan (with an average rate over 12%) and a credit card (with a rate over 22%). And, if you take the time to diligently shop around for rates and lenders, you may be able to find an even lower offer.

Using that 8.14% as a guide, here's what your monthly payments will be, calculated against two common repayment periods and the assumption that the loan isn't refinanced:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $915.51 per month

$915.51 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $722.81 per month

While payments here will range from $723 to $916 for qualified borrowers, the importance of locking in an affordable home equity loan rate can't be overstated now. For context, here's how much this same-size loan would have cost last December, following a Fed rate cut in the month:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $917.11 per month

$917.11 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $722.38 per month

And here's what it cost in November 2025, following a Fed rate cut in October:

10-year home equity loan at 8.21%: $918.30 per month

$918.30 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $721.08 per month

So monthly payments here are technically less expensive than they were at multiple times in 2025. But both of the examples outlined above followed interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. With the likelihood of a Fed rate hike high now, however, borrowers shouldn't expect to see these offers last much longer.

Instead, they should consider the merits of locking in an affordable home equity loan rate when found and simply look to refinance it when (or if) rates decline again in the future. In the interim, however, you'll have the funding you need at a rate you can afford right away.

Get started with a home equity loan online now.

The bottom line

A $75,000 home equity loan comes with monthly payments ranging from $723 to $916 if opened right now. That makes it slightly less expensive than it had been over the past year, approximately. But with the chances of an interest rate hike not insignificant for later this month and the reality that home equity loan rates will rise if that does happen, it behooves savers looking to leverage their home equity to get started sooner rather than later.

With online marketplaces listing rates, terms and lenders all in one place, it's easier than ever to start reviewing your options now. Remember, too, that you don't need to use your current mortgage servicer when looking to borrow home equity and you normally shouldn't if you can find a better deal elsewhere.