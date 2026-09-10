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Leveraging your home equity could make financial sense in today's unique economic landscape. Issarawat Tattong/Getty Images

Ahead of a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month, borrowers in need of extra financing now may find it helpful to start looking for affordable options. Borrowing products with fixed interest rates, specifically, can be advantageous as they'll be immune to what could turn out to be an extended interest rate hike campaign from the central bank. Fortunately, for homeowners, there is one viable option to seriously consider in this environment – borrowing from their home equity with a home equity loan.

Home equity loans have fixed interest rates hovering just over 8% right now, making them one of the cheaper ways to borrow money currently (personal loans and credit cards both come with average rates in the double digits). And, if homeowners lock in one of today's rates now, they won't need to worry about market conditions that could easily cause rates to rise in the weeks and months to come, as would be the case with alternatives like home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

So, if you need to borrow a five-figure amount such as $60,000 this September, a home equity loan could prove to be your least expensive and most reliable option. With your home serving as collateral here, however, you'll want to be confident in your ability to make the repayments. That stems from knowing what they will actually look like. This is simple to determine with precision thanks to that fixed interest. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that homeowners should know before submitting an application.

Start by seeing how much home equity you have to borrow from here.

How much will a $60,000 home equity loan cost monthly if opened this September?

With the average home equity loan rate sitting at 8.14% now, according to Money.com, it could be a good time to consider locking it in before it potentially rises after a Fed rate hike on September 16. If you qualify for that rate and do wind up securing it now, here's what the monthly payments on a $60,000 loan will look like, calculated against two typical repayment periods:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $732.41 per month

$732.41 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $578.25 per month

For reference, here's what it would have cost if locked in this past January, when rates were a bit lower:

10-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $731.14 per month

$731.14 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.09%: $576.51 per month

But here's what they cost one year ago, approximately, when rates were higher:

10-year home equity loan at 8.34%: $738.79 per month

$738.79 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.21%: $580.69 per month

As can be deduced from a look at rates and costs over the past year, when homeowners can find a low home equity loan rate, it's generally worth locking in as there's no guarantee that it will stay affordable long-term. And that's especially true this September.

So, if you know you want to borrow money with this product and want to ensure that you secure the best rate, it could behoove you to start shopping around online now (you don't need to use your current mortgage servicer to borrow with a home equity loan). Online marketplaces, in particular, make it easier than ever to compare rates, terms, lenders and more all in one easy-to-navigate location.

Start shopping for home equity loans online today.

The bottom line

A $60,000 home equity loan comes with monthly payments ranging from $578 to $732, approximately, if opened this September by qualified homeowners. That makes it slightly more expensive than it was at the start of 2026 but slightly less expensive than it was at this point in September 2025. Shop around for rates, then, before formally applying to see how low your offers are now but don't wait too long to act, either, as waiting could easily result in paying more interest on the same sized loan. And that could soon prove to be a reality if rates are raised later this month.