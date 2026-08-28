We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Withdrawing $40,000 worth of home equity could be worth it for homeowners looking for affordable borrowing options now. Vstock

As much as you may want to boost your finances as much as possible, whether it be via an inheritance, tax refund or work bonus, the reality is that you don't always need a large amount of money to make ends meet. Sometimes, even a smaller, albeit five-figure amount, such as $40,000 can help you meet your financial goals with relative ease. And with inflation still sticky, credit card debt still increasing and the chances of any interest rate relief slim right now, an extra $40,000 can go a long way toward improving your financial circumstances. If you're a current homeowner, accessing this much money can be both simple and affordable now, too.

With a home equity loan, for example, you can borrow a portion of the equity you've accumulated in your home with a product that offers an interest rate materially lower than many alternatives. If you use the funds for eligible home projects, you'll even qualify to deduct the interest paid for the years in which the loan was used, making concerns over current costs less pressing. Given that the average home equity amount worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, currently borrowing $40,000 should be both achievable and relatively quick.

Still, with your home on the line in this borrowing exchange, you'll want to ensure long-term affordability before formally withdrawing the funds. That starts with understanding the costs associated with a home equity loan of this size. How much will a $40,000 home equity loan cost per month if opened this September, then? Thanks to the loan's fixed interest rate, this is easy to calculate with precision. Below, we'll crunch the numbers.

See how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow online today.

How much will a $40,000 home equity loan cost per month if opened this September?

The average home equity loan interest rate sits at 8.14% according to Money.com, as of August 28, 2026. But with that being the average, homeowners are encouraged to shop around to see if they can find a lower rate (they don't need to use their current mortgage lenders to borrow their equity).

Using that rate, here's how much a $40,000 home equity loan will cost monthly if opened this September, calculated against two common repayment periods:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $488.27 per month

$488.27 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $385.50 per month

For context, here's how much a $40,000 home equity loan cost in April, when the interest rate environment was noticeably cooler:

10-year home equity loan at 6.96%: $463.61 per month

$463.61 per month 15-year home equity loan at 6.96%: $358.64 per month

And here's what it cost in January, when rates were around the same as they are now:

10-year home equity loan at 8.16%: $488.70 per month

$488.70 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $384.57 per month

So monthly payments are noticeably more expensive with a $40,000 home equity loan that's opened now versus what was available earlier in the year. But with home equity loans still offering rates considerably lower than personal loans and credit cards and with the potential to refinance your loan in the future if rates considerably decline then, this is still a worthwhile borrowing product to consider now.

It's also important to note that borrowers with good credit scores and clean credit histories may be able to secure even lower rates and better terms than any of those outlined above.

See how low your current home equity loan rate offers are here.

The bottom line

A $40,000 home equity loan currently comes with monthly payments ranging from $386 to $488, though qualified borrowers may be able to secure lower rates and costs by shopping around and comparing lenders. So, with payments here being manageable, predictable thanks to the fixed rate and, potentially, tax-deductible if used for applicable purposes, a home equity loan merits serious evaluation in today's economy as it can offer real relief for millions of homeowners in need of extra financing both now and in the months to follow.