When you shop around for loans, chances are you look for the best rates available to you — especially right now. After all, the Fed's rate hikes over the last 18 months have led to hefty interest rates on most borrowing products, and it's important to save money on interest charges if you can.

But what you may not be doing is shopping around for the best rate available on your savings. Unlike loans, you aren't shelling out any money to keep your savings in an account. So, as long as it's earning some interest, you may think it's fine to leave your money where it is. That's the wrong move, though — especially in this high-rate environment.

There are lots of great options when it comes to interest-bearing accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs) are one of them. Offering fixed interest rates and various term options, CDs are a low-risk investment that can provide a predictable source of income. And, right now it's possible to find a CD with a rate over 5% — well above the average rate on a regular savings account. But how much can you make if you deposit $100,000 in a CD right now?

How much will $100,000 earn in a CD?

The top CDs on the market right now are offering rates between 4.0% and 5.5%. While it's possible to find CDs that offer rates that are even higher — some are even as high as 7% — those aren't as common.

So, to determine how much $100,000 will earn in a CD, we'll use the following interest rates: 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5%, and will calculate the returns across different terms including 3-month, 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, 3-year and 5-year CDs. Just keep in mind that the actual rates offered by financial institutions may vary — and that interest can compound daily, monthly, quarterly, annually or semi-annually.

The returns below are calculated using annual compounding.

3-month CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 3-month CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $985.34, for a total balance of $100,985.34 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $1,106.50, for in a total balance of $101,106.50 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $1,227.22, for in a total balance of $101,227.22 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $1,347.52, for in a total balance of $101,347.52 at the end of the term

6-month CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 6-month CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $1,980.39, for in a total balance of $101,980.39 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $2,225.24, for in a total balance of $102,225.24 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $2,469.51, for in a total balance of $102,469.51 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $2,713.19, for in a total balance of $102,713.19 at the end of the term

1-year CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 1-year CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $4,000, for in a total balance of $104,000 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $4,500, for in a total balance of $104,500 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $5,000, for in a total balance of $105,000 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $5,500, for in a total balance of $105,500 at the end of the term

2-year CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 2-year CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $8,160.00, for in a total balance of $108,160.00 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $9,202.50, for in a total balance of $109,202.50 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $10,250.00, for in a total balance of $110,250.00 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $11,302.50, for in a total balance of $111,302.50 at the end of the term

3-year CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 3-year CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $12,486.40, for in a total balance of $112,486.40 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $14,116.61, for in a total balance of $114,116.61 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $15,762.50, for in a total balance of $115,762.50 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $17,424.14, for in a total balance of $117,424.14 at the end of the term

5-year CD returns on $100,000

The returns you would earn on a 5-year CD are as follows:

At 4.0%: $21,665.29, for in a total balance of $121,665.29 at the end of the term

At 4.5%: $24,618.19, for in a total balance of $124,618.19 at the end of the term

At 5.0%: $27,628.16, for in a total balance of $127,628.16 at the end of the term

At 5.5%: $30,696.00, for in a total balance of $117,424.14 at the end of the term

The bottom line

Certificates of deposit offer a safe and predictable way to earn a return on your savings. Before deciding on a CD, though, it's essential to shop around for the best rates, consider your financial goals and liquidity needs and assess the current interest rate environment. This will help you choose the CD that best suits your financial situation and helps you make the most of your $100,000 investment.