By locking their money into a high-rate CD account now, savers can still earn a sizable return.

Short, simple and effective. Those are three characteristics that will generally be hard to find for savers but especially so in today's cooling interest rate climate.

Leaving their money in a traditional savings account, for example, will require them to leave the fund untouched for years to earn a barely noticeable return (thanks to an average rate of just 0.40%). High-yield savings accounts, meanwhile, come with significantly higher rates but with returns that will change based on market conditions, making long-term interest-earning projections impossible to accurately complete.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account, however, has all three characteristics for savers now, especially if they elect for a short-term option like a 3-month account. These unique account types mature in just 90 days, approximately, allowing savers to regain access to their money fairly quickly. And they're simple to operate, as many prefer them as a "set and forget" savings vehicle, thanks to the limited maintenance required. Finally, with today's CD rates still largely over 4%, they can be an effective tool for growing your money.

Because of these features, many may be contemplating depositing a five-figure amount of money into a 3-month CD for the new year. But how much interest will a $10,000 3-month CD actually earn in 2026? That's what we'll calculate below.

How much will a $10,000 3-month CD earn in 2026?

Calculating the interest-earning possibility of a CD is simple to do thanks to the fixed rate the account comes with. Using a few of today's top rates, here's how much a $10,000 3-month CD could earn in 2026, assuming today's rate remains the same in January and that no early withdrawal fees are issued against the account:

$10,000 3-month CD at 3.85%: $94.89 upon maturity

$94.89 upon $10,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $96.11 upon maturity

$96.11 upon maturity $10,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $98.53 upon maturity

While $100 earned, approximately, in just three months may not feel like much, that interest is guaranteed, unlike a variable-rate high-yield savings account. And it's exponentially greater than what can be earned with a traditional savings account.

For reference, a $10,000 traditional savings account at 0.40% after three months would only earn savers $9.99. So, if you have this money in this account type and are comfortable moving it into a fixed CD for just three months, the interest-earning difference could be worth it.

Don't forget about early withdrawal penalties

The one major caveat with CD accounts is that they come with early withdrawal penalties that can easily wipe out all of the interest earned on the account to date. So be sure of your ability to part with the money – whether it's $10,000 or something different – before getting started. If you'll need to maintain a baseline level of access as you currently have, then a high-yield savings account, which won't charge fees for normal withdrawals and fees, could be your better alternative.

The bottom line

Thanks to a high, fixed interest rate, a $10,000 3-month CD can earn savers just around $100 in the first quarter of 2026. That makes it exponentially more profitable than a traditional savings account, simpler to use than a high-yield savings account and more effective. So it could be worth taking a look at your CD account options now. If you deposit more, choose a longer CD term or find a higher rate, the profit-earning potential here in 2026 and beyond could still be significant.